NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our May 4th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Robert Hoff, the president of Mountain State Financial Group.

During the conversation, Hoff discussed what this means for homeowners and future homeowners, how mortgage lenders and other financial groups are preparing for this, when the new changes begin, what is some advice for first-time homebuyers, and what foreseeable problems could happen.