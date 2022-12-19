BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our December 19th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Katie Johnke, nutrition services coordinator for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. During the conversation, Johnke discussed what the benefits are of walking in the winter, how long the walk is, if people need to sign up, if it’s family-friendly, and what other extra things people can do to help our bodies keep up with the low temperatures and short days.