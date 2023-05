(KXNET) — For our May 1st KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Jason Tomanek, the assistant city administrator for Bismarck.

During the conversation, Tomanek discussed who thought of the time capsule, what items are being put inside, what people of 2072 should know about us, what the city has learned over the last 150 years, and what Bismarck plans to achieve before the time capsule is reopened.