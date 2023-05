BOWMAN, N.D. (KXNET) — For our May 19th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Jean Nudell, the administrator at Pioneer Trails Regional Museum, and Darrah Steffen, the paleontologist curator.

During the conversation, Nudell and Steffen discussed what the Pioneer Trails Regional Museum is, what its mission is, what events are coming up, what paleontologist day tours consist of, and if there is a cost for the events.