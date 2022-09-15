BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our September 15th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Richard McCartney, scout executive at Northern Lights Council. During the conversation, McCartney discussed why the Boy Scouts are important, the age a child needs to be to join, what skills are taught, and why a child should join.
