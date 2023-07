NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our July 3rd KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Jamarlo Phillips spoke with Spencer Aune, the recreation specialist at Bismarck Parks & Recreation.

During the conversation, Aune discussed how many things are happening this month, if there is a cost for any of the activities, what ages they are for, how long it takes to set these events up, and what events should be the most fun.

You can find a list of all the events here.