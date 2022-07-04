BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For a very special Independence Day KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Bismarck Mandan Symphony Orchestra Music Director Dr. Beverly Everett. Dr. Everett previewed the night’s concert titled: 4th of July Symphony Spectacular. The concert features the orchestra along with guest artists including King’s Cadence who sang a rendition of God Bless America.
