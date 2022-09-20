BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our September 20th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Darin Jantzi, state statistician for USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. During the conversation, Jantzi discussed why the Census of Agriculture is important, how it impacts producers, what’s new, and what the trends are.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now