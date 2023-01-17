BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our January 17th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Dr. Heather Sandness Nelson from Essentia Health. During the conversation, Sandness Nelson discussed what symptoms are associated with cervical cancer, if you can find it early, what treatment options there are, what some preventative measures there are, if it impacts having children, if it’s fast-spreading, and if it’s easily treatable.
