Sen. Kevin Cramer joined us for our Feb. 22 edition of KX Conversation to discuss the building tension between Russia and Ukraine right now.

What are your thoughts on the building tension?

“There are a couple of things. First of all, just the diatribe the other night of Vladimir Putin, his grievances that he aired on television that clearly seemed to be blowing up, any off-ramp that he was hoping to have, if he was hoping to have an off-ramp to further escalation and sending troops ROV, and by the way, in that speech course, it ended by him signing recognition of these two separatists regions of Ukraine as being independent,” Cramer said.

“What that is, that’s a violation of international law, because it’s a violation of what’s called the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 when the United States, United Kingdom and Russia recognized and acknowledged both the sovereignty of Ukraine and the borders at that time. And so this, along, of course, with the annexation of Crimea eight years ago, is further violation, but sending troops into those areas. That’s an invasion.”

In January, you visited Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky to talk about U.S. support for Ukraine. You’re on the Senate Armed Service Committee and you co-sponsored a resolution signaling U.S. support for Ukraine. Can you tell us why it’s so important the U.S. stands strong with Ukraine and NATO?

“The same thing is we’re part of NATO. And while Ukraine is not part of NATO, NATO, of course, it was created specifically to push back against Russian aggression, or really against the reestablishment of the Soviet Union, we’re there to protect Europe and in the world from, you know, from another Soviet Union style of dominance, if you will. And so we have those obligations,” Cramer said.

“The other thing is, is that we are the freedom leaders in the world, and they look to us, and rightfully so now, we, you know, our obligations, of course, first and foremost have to be at home. But there are lots of good reasons for the United States to be supportive of Ukraine, including back home because we have a lot of Ukrainian American citizens here in North Dakota, we have a lot of heritage from there. But we also, you know, a unified Europe is really important to American markets.”

What are your final thoughts on what the next steps are and what we can be doing right now to be proactive?

“I think that would have been a great package to get done and pass and nearly unanimous fashion, but the White House intervened and stopped that because residents don’t like being told what to do by Congress. So we’ve already come from a position of weakness in my view, but I think it’s getting stronger, the resolution is a good step in that direction, I think we need to be far more aggressive. I applaud the president for stepping up after the troops coming into the separatist regions,” Cramer said.

“But I think we can we need to be stronger, we need to look at what are called secondary sanctions, not just the primary sanctions, because if you don’t go after the second secondary part of the value chain, what happens is banks and energy companies find different ways to get around the sanctions and still sell the products. But we also have to recognize if you do that, and I hope that we do, that our allies are going to have to step into it a little bit as well because you don’t put sanctions on a country as big as Russia, much less aid or sanctions without having some spillover impact on other economies throughout Europe and throughout the world. So we’ve got all been this together. And the more united we are as the West, the faster we can get through this.”

