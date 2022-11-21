BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our November 21st KX Conversation, Josh Meny spoke with Gregg Murset, CEO of BusyKid. During the conversation, Murset discussed the importance of introducing kids to debit/credit cards at a young age, how parents can introduce them, the red flags and scams kids should look for, and how to protect kids from online spending.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local News
Latest Local Sports News
Latest State News
Latest National News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now