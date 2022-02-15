Most of us can’t imagine going to bed hungry or waking up with nothing to eat, but it is a reality, and even here, thousands of kids go hungry every day.

According to feedingamerica.org, 1 in 11 children face hunger, and the pandemic has only made things worse.

There are many programs that have been enacted by congress to try and provide more assistance, but a program ensuring kids have what they need to survive and thrive is in jeopardy.

For more on that in our Feb. 15 edition of KX Conversation, Crystal FitzSimons, the director of school and out-of-school programs for the Food Research and Action Center.

We touched on waivers for the Child Nutrition Program ending in June, what she thinks would help put a stop to this hunger crisis and more.