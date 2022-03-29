We’re “growing a better tomorrow for all children together” in our March 29 edition of KX Conversation.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, so joining us now to help reinforce this year’s theme and prevention efforts is Dan Halverson, the executive director for Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota.

During the 2021 federal fiscal year, 1,349 North Dakota children were victims of child abuse or neglect. We discussed where this number stands from previous years. We also touched on what we can all do to help bring awareness, events throughout the month, resources available and much more.