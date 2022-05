It’s a wonderful time of year with the signs of spring all around us — but if you’re an allergy sufferer, things probably aren’t going so well.

So we invited Dr. Lee Kiedrowski to speak with us in our May 6 edition of KX Conversation about the new trends affecting the season.

We touched on the best way to control seasonal allergies, the difference between allergy symptoms and COVID, types of pollen in the area and more.