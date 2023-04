(KXNET) — For our April 17th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Joel Brice, the chief conservation officer at Delta Waterfowl.

During the conversation, Brice discussed what Delta Waterfowl does for North Dakota, how important ducks and other waterfowl are to the ecosystem, if there are any breeding or habitat issues in the state, and what people can do at home to help the water and waterfowl.