BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our February 22nd KX Conversation, Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Dr. Volney L. Willett, MD, at First Light Lifestyle Medical Clinic, PLLC. During the conversation, Dr. Willett discussed what the clinic is all about, what they mean by “real health starts at home,” what services they provide, and what is an easy thing people can do to get healthier.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.