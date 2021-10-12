KX Conversation: Dr. Joseph Lee talks upcoming Recovery Reinvented

We’re a little less than two weeks from this year’s Recovery Reinvented, and KX News is proud to sponsor this important community event each year.

For our Oct. 12 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Dr. Joseph Lee, the president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

We discussed what people can expect to hear from him as a keynote speaker of Recovery Reinvented, key concerns of the differences between youth and adult addiction, how important Recovery Reinvented is and more.

