KX Conversation: Dr. Mike Bitz discusses land purchased for the new Mandan high school

In April, Mandan residents passed an $84 million bond referendum to build a new high school, and Tuesday, the Mandan School Board announced they purchased land to begin the construction.
For our June 9 edition of KX Conversation, MPS Superintendent Dr. Mike Bitz joined us to discuss what’s happening now.
We discussed the location of the land, a timeframe for construction, overall cost and more.
