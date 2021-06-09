KX Conversation: Dr. Mike Bitz discusses land purchased for the new Mandan high school

KX Conversation
Posted: / Updated:

In April, Mandan residents passed an $84 million bond referendum to build a new high school, and Tuesday, the Mandan School Board announced they purchased land to begin the construction.

For our June 9 edition of KX Conversation, MPS Superintendent Dr. Mike Bitz joined us to discuss what’s happening now.

We discussed the location of the land, a timeframe for construction, overall cost and more.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News