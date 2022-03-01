President Joe Biden is delivering his first State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Normally a time for cheers and jeers — but this is not a normal year.

For more on all that’s going on as the nation struggles with multiple issues, Dr. Thomas Ambrosio, a political science professor at North Dakota State University, joined us for our March 1 edition of KX Conversation.

We touched on what he thinks Biden will discuss (Ukraine, inflation?), Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her delivery of the GOP response, and more.