This weekend, the Minot Symphony Orchestra is inviting everyone to Twist & Shout.

Music Director Efrain Amaya joined us for our Feb. 2 edition of KX Conversation to tell us more.

Among the pieces being performed include Benjamin Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, being narrated by Miss North Dakota USA Caitlyn Vogel, as well as Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo by Aaron Copland.

We discussed the theme of Twist & Shout, high school soloist competition winner Hayden Frederickson in David Gillingham’s Concerto No. 2 for Marimba and Orchestra and more.