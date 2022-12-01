BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our December 1st KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Linda Schloer, a child nutrition director at the Department of Public Instruction. During the conversation, Schloer discussed why they requested the funding, what the funding will be used for, how it will benefit North Dakota, and how next year would look without the funding.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local News
Latest Local Sports News
Latest State News
Latest National News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now