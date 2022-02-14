This year marks the 32nd year of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the civil rights law that protects the largest minority group not only in the nation but in North Dakota as well.

For more about what the ADA does for people, Director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center Emily Schuman joined us for our Feb. 14 edition of KX Conversation.

We touched on exactly what the ADA is, some of the ADA Center’s services, topics people can call about (like service animals, workplace questions, general rights under the law) and more.