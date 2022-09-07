BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our September 7th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Shae Helling, the director of FBO Operations and Marketing for Bismarck Aero Center; and Bob Graveline, a volunteer with Scottish Rite Speech Therapy. During the conversation, Helling and Graveline discuss what it is, who the proceeds go to, and what to expect if you go.
