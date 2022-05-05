Friends of the Rail Bridge President Mark Zimmerman joined us in our May 5 edition of KX Conversation to discuss what’s going on with the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge.

The U.S. Coast Guard recently announced they’re going forward with BNSF’s application to raze the 139-year-old historic bridge to replace it with a modern one. The Coast Guard said they weren’t going to move forward until the dispute was settled between FORB and BNSF. We discussed what changed, the two old laws that are central to their argument and more.