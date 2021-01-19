KX Conversation: Former US Senator & Representative Byron Dorgan

Byron Dorgan joined our Jan. 19 KX Conversation to discuss his 12 years in the U.S. House, then 18 years in the U.S. Senate representing North Dakota.
Dorgan has seen a number of presidents come and go, so we also touched on what’s it like to be at a presidential inauguration in person and more.
