BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our June 8 KX Conversation, Leif Halvorson spoke with Nicholas Quallich and Brooke Williams about the Fort Union Rendezvous. Halvorson discussed the number of years this has been happening, what events visitors can look forward to and more. The Fort Union Rendezvous is scheduled for June 16th through the 19th.