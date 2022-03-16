Ann Richardson, spokesperson for Friends of the Rail Bridge, joined us for our March 16 edition of KX Conversation.

FORB is trying to save the 140-year-old Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge from being demolished by Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company. The company plans to build a replacement bridge to continue its existing rail line across the Missouri River.

KX News reported earlier this week that BNSF claims ownership of the bridge.

BNSF cited an 1864 act of Congress that granted its predecessor, Northern Pacific Railway Company, a right of way through public lands to build and maintain all railroad, including the Bismark-Mandan rail bridge.

The point of contention by FORB is that when North Dakota became a state in 1889, ownership of anything attached to the Missouri River in North Dakota was transferred to the new state.

FORB’s legal position is based on two key doctrines: the Public Trust Doctrine and Equal Footing Doctrine.

“The Public Trust Doctrine is the idea that it’s in the interest of the public that navigable waterways are owned by the public so that a company, a private interest, couldn’t block commerce. You can’t cross this river, this one’s mine, right? The Public Trust Doctrine, the navigable waterways should be held publicly. The Equal Footing Doctrine governs the way that territories became states. The idea is that every state that joins the United States, joins on the same equal footing. Just because you’re late to the party, you know you weren’t one of the original thirteen, you don’t have any less rights or sovereignty than the original states,” explained Richardson.

FORB explained that those two doctrines are based on the U.S. constitutional common law legal systems. Both are “black letter laws” that are well-established legal rules that are no longer subject to reasonable debate.

FORB asked BNSF to show proof of title that would say that the bridge remains the property of the railway once the company stops using it.

“We asked Burlington Northern Santa Fe to provide proof of title to the bridge that would supersede that the river bed was held in trust by the federal government before it was transferred to the state of North Dakota on becoming a state, and any affixed structure which the bridge was built deep into the bedrock of the Missouri River, would transfer with that,” said Richardson.

BNSF says that FORB cannot cite any case law supporting the theory that the Missouri River’s status as a navigable waterway deprived the railroad of its ownership of the bridge when the State of North Dakota achieved statehood on Nov. 2, 1889.

The BNSF Bridge Replacement Project is expected to be released in April along with a Record of Decision, an official document on whether or not the Replacement Project should be issued a right to build permit.

FORB told KX that the U.S. Coast Guard has committed to not make a recommendation until the dispute is resolved.

“The significance of this, and I really want the public to hear this, is that U.S. Coast Guard is the lead federal agency in charge of permitting this project, recognizes the legal validity of FORB’s claim. The entire permitting process was based on the fact that Burlington Northern Santa Fe owns this bridge. That is now questionable, and it could result in the entire permitting process needing to come from a different approach, so it’s very significant that [the U.S. Coast Guard] has paused this until this question is resolved,” said Richardson.

FORB submitted its legal argument to North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley as well as the U.S. Coast Guard.

FORB received the following statement from the State Historical Society, including comments from the office of the attorney general:

“Currently, the rail bridge ownership issue over the Missouri River is one between the United States Coast Guard, BNSF and FORB. The State Historical Society does not have involvement in the bridge until such a determination is made. However, due to the fact that no state agency or other state entity is involved in the ownership dispute, an Attorney General opinion is not warranted or appropriate. The State Historical Society and Attorney General’s Office are aware of the situation and monitoring it as it develops. Once the ownership question is resolved, the State Historical Society will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the discussion between BNSF, FORB and the United States Coast Guard.“