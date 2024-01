NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our January 5th KX Conversation, Joel Porter spoke with Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., the president and CEO of Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

During the conversation, Fuchillo discussed if people should get checked even if they aren’t experiencing issues, why early detection is important, what the National Memory Screening Program is, what comes from that information, and what age people should get this done.