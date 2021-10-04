KX Conversation: Google Cybersecurity Expert Grace Hoyt

According to IBM, over the course of the pandemic, the average person created 15 new online accounts — and with it, increased their vulnerability to cyberattacks.

For our Oct. 4 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Google Cybersecurity Expert Grace Hoyt to discuss how you can stay safe and avoid scammers.

We touched on steps to take to keep your information safe, what to watch out for and more.

See More