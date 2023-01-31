BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our January 31st KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Kevin Kinzel, the owner of Fluffy Fields Vineyard & Winery. During the conversation, Kinzel discussed how the industry is in North Dakota, what part of the state produces wine, what makes our state’s wine different, and what is one thing that people should take away about the grape growers.

