BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our October 3rd KX Conversation, Joel Porter spoke with Michele Gee, Health and Human Services Economic Assistance Division director. During the conversation, Gee discussed what the home energy assistance program is, who can apply, and where families can go for help with other costs in the winter.
