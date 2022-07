BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our July 5th KX Conversation, North Dakota Housing Finance Agency Executive Director David Flohr joined Nicholas Quallich to discuss help available for homeowners struggling financially.

Monday, the North Dakota Department of Human Services announced that help can be obtained for homeowners struggling who are at risk of housing instability because of past-due mortgage payments, utilities or other housing-related costs. Those interested can apply here.