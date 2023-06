NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our June 1st KX Conversation, Joel Porter spoke with Rennae Gruchalla, Hikes and Outreach Dakota Prairie Chapter, North Country National Scenic Trail.

During the conversation, Gruchalla discussed what the event is, how many miles areas in the North Country National Scenic Trail, if there are any prizes, what the gathering places are, and if people need anything to get in the park.