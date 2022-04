This week, the USDA will start distributing $750 million in aid to help producers recover from last year’s record-setting drought.

The funding was secured by North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven as part of a stopgap appropriations bill.

For much more on that and the benefit for our state’s livestock producers, we were joined by Hoeven in our April 4 edition of KX Conversation.

We discussed how this money will help, how the payments will be distributed, another USDA program expansion and more.