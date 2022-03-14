Air service here in North Dakota is in high demand, significantly increasing from previous years.

But one regional airline company, which partners with United, wants to pull out of the state.

Joining us for our March 14 edition KX Conversation was Sen. John Hoeven with more on the efforts to keep that from happening.

We touched on what the consequences are if SkyWest Airlines pulled out of the agreement, their reasoning for wanting to break the contract, the importance of having partnerships between airlines going and much more.