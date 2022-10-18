BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our October 18th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Tiffany Krumm, client relations coordinator for CHI St. Alexius. During the conversation, Krumm discussed what, where, and when Hotcakes for Heroes will be happening, how it all started, and how it raises awareness and support for veterans.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local Sports News
Latest State News
Latest National News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now