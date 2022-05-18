To help curb the transfer of aquatic nuisances from lake to lake, Gov. Doug Burgum declared May 15-21 as Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week.

Many agencies are teaming up to make sure we keep our rivers and lakes pristine. For more on the importance of fighting off invasive species and how it relates to tourism in North Dakota, we were joined by Department of Commerce Outdoor Promotions Manager Mike Jensen in our May 18 edition of KX Conversation.

We touched on how this relates to tourism and keeping dollars flowing into our local economies, how we can all make a difference this summer and more.