With mortgage rates now at the highest level since 2010, more and more home buyers are getting priced out of the market.

For details on the best approach to buying a property, we welcomed Mortgage Loan Originator Jackson Wandler for our April 25 edition of KX Conversation.

We touched on how much money a person should save before they try to buy a home, how much time it takes to buy a home from start to finish, interest rates and more.