Jim Barnhardt is one of the strongest advocates for hunger relief in the Bismarck-Mandan community. He’s dedicated much of his life to helping feed those in need.

His work has included serving as chair of The Banquet, which is a partner of the Great Plains Food Bank offering hot meals to clients multiple days a week.

The Great Plains Food Bank announced Jim Barnhardt as one of its 2021 Hunger Relief Champion Award winners.

We discussed all these things in our March 10 edition of KX Conversation.