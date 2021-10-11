KX Conversation: Julie Ellingson, North Dakota Stockmen’s Association executive vice president

North Dakota Stockmen’s Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson joined us for our Oct. 11 edition of KX Conversation.
Recently, she was one of four witnesses during the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee committee hearing to talk about the impacts of the 2021 drought. We discussed her testimony, her talks of partnering with Federal Land Management, advancing alternate water supply projects and more.
See More
- KX Conversation: North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta
- KX Conversation: Mark Selle talks Dickinson Fire Department’s annual Neighborhood Visit
- KX Conversation: Google Cybersecurity Expert Grace Hoyt