May is Children’s Foster Care Month in North Dakota, set by Gov. Doug Burgum in 2020, with the goal being to strengthen families and focus on their well-being.

It’s also a way to recognize the licensed foster families who provide quality care.

For more on the significance of the month, we were joined by Kelsey Bless with the Department of Human Services’ Children and Family Services Division.

We touched on why it’s important to raise awareness across the state, how many children are in the foster care system, how to become a foster parent and more.