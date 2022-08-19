BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 18th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Mikayla Jablonski Jahner, a North Dakota Legal Aid for Legal Services of North Dakota. During the conversation, Jahner discussed the various types of legal aid they provide for those in North Dakota and on you can access them for yourself.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now