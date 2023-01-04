BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our January 4th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with the Most Reverend David Kagan: Bishop of the Diocese of Bismarck. During the conversation, Bishop Kagan discussed what a bishop is and the responsibilities of a bishop, what Pope Benedict meant to Bishop Kagan, what misunderstandings there may be about the pope, how he should be remembered, and how strong of a case there is for Pope Benedict to be investigated for sainthood.