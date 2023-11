NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our November 27th KX Conversation, Joel Porter spoke with Laura Weber, the business growth coordinator at Regional Food Business Center – Roosevelt Custer Regional Council.

During the conversation, Weber discussed what is happening in Dickinson, how a community builds its capacity for local food systems, what it takes, what it looks like, how they work with producers, and how the public can help.

You can register for the event here.