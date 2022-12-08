BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our December 8th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Scott Beierle, owner of Big Dog Distillery. During the conversation, Beierle discussed if there are special laws for making liquor in North Dakota, if the ingredients in rum and moonshine are from the state, what makes them so special, if there are a lot of distilleries in North Dakota, and where they can ship.
