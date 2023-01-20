BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our January 20th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Andrew Stromme, the Mandan city planner. During the conversation, Stromme discussed what updates the city has for the schools, if people are moving to the city, if more residential subdivisions are being put in, the coffee shop and retail component that’s coming, and other new things people should look for.
