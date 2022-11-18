BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our November 18th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Matt Schanandore, Executive Director for the Mandan Progress Organization. During the conversation, Schanandore discussed what’s happening in Mandan next week, how people can help or donate at Holiday Lights on Main, more about helping local charities, and incentives to shop in Mandan for small business Saturday.
