BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our March 8th KX Conversation, Joel Porter spoke with Heather Stabler, the range manager for McKenzie County Sportsmen’s Club.

During the conversation, Stabler discussed what the club has to offer, how people can get involved, why it’s important to participate, why it’s important for the culture of the state, and what events are coming up.

The McKenzie County Sportsmen’s Club has the North Dakota Bowhunters 3D State shoot there on March 24, 25, and 26.