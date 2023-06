NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our June 20th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Jamarlo Phillips spoke with Naomie Delva, a health and wellness educator at Biom Pharmaceuticals.

During the conversation, Delva discussed what women can do to minimize hot flashes, what easy ways women can improve their symptoms, if sleep and stress play a role, and other ways women can balance their bodies and health.