NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our July 27th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Jamarlo Phillips spoke with Jared Slinde with Great Plains Food Bank and Johnny Silveira, the general manager at Dairy Farmers of America.

During the conversation, Slinde and Silveira discussed what the Giving Cow Milk Cartons are, where the milk comes from, how far the donations will go, what the shelf-stable cartons are, and what else the Food Bank needs.